ASML Holding NV (ASML) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for ASML in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. B. Riley currently has a “$215.26” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ASML’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get ASML alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

ASML opened at $219.81 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . ASML has a 12 month low of $148.95 and a 12 month high of $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.