Ashland Global (ASH) vs. GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Critical Comparison

Ashland Global (NYSE: ASH) and GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ashland Global alerts:

94.7% of Ashland Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ashland Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ashland Global and GCP Applied Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland Global $3.26 billion 1.55 $1.00 million $2.44 33.20 GCP Applied Technologies $1.08 billion 1.95 $553.40 million $0.64 45.94

GCP Applied Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashland Global. Ashland Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCP Applied Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashland Global and GCP Applied Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland Global -0.62% 5.77% 2.31% GCP Applied Technologies 50.82% 14.19% 3.26%

Dividends

Ashland Global pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. GCP Applied Technologies does not pay a dividend. Ashland Global pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Ashland Global has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ashland Global and GCP Applied Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland Global 0 2 9 0 2.82 GCP Applied Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ashland Global currently has a consensus price target of $84.22, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. GCP Applied Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.24%. Given GCP Applied Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCP Applied Technologies is more favorable than Ashland Global.

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies beats Ashland Global on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives. This segment offers its solutions for pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. The company's Composites segment manufactures and sells a range of unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, and low-profile additives for the reinforced plastics industry; and molten maleic anhydride for the manufacture of various products, such as unsaturated polyester resins, copolymers, lubricating oil additives, alkenyl succinic anhydrides, malic acid, fumaric acid, and derivative chemicals. This segment serves manufacturers of residential and commercial building products; industrial product specifiers and manufacturers; wind blade and pipe manufacturers; automotive and truck OEM suppliers; boat builders; chemical producers; and electronics makers. Its Intermediates and Solvents segment produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including tetrahydrofuran and n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, and INTEGRITANK brands; and residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.