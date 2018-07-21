Arrow Electronics (ARW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Pivotal Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of ARW opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $132,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

