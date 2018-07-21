Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Receives $273.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cleveland Research cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arista Networks to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total value of $524,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ita M. Brennan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.08, for a total value of $917,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,937 shares of company stock worth $40,795,445. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks traded down $7.41, reaching $268.84, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 569,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,581. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $141.78 and a fifty-two week high of $311.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.11 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 27.19%. equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

