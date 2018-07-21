Arista Networks (ANET) vs. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Head to Head Analysis

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Arista Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arista Networks and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $1.65 billion 12.15 $423.20 million $4.65 57.82 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $28.87 billion 0.81 $344.00 million $0.96 16.11

Arista Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arista Networks does not pay a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arista Networks and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 1 13 17 0 2.52 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 14 8 0 2.25

Arista Networks currently has a consensus price target of $268.41, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus price target of $17.05, indicating a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 27.19% 27.23% 18.31% Hewlett Packard Enterprise 9.36% 8.25% 3.27%

Summary

Arista Networks beats Hewlett Packard Enterprise on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products. It also offers data center networking products, such as top-of-rack switches, core switches, and open networking switches; and operational services, advisory and professional services, and communications and media solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment provides software-defined Aruba mobile first architecture solutions for connectivity in the campus and branch environments, including wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, network management products, and associated customer support, as well as industrial IoT solutions. The Financial Services segment offers various flexible investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to enable the creation of unique technology deployment models and acquire complete IT solutions. The Corporate Investments segment is involved in Hewlett Packard labs and various business incubation activities. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses and large global enterprises. It has a collaboration agreement with ARM and SUSE, as well as the University of Edinburgh, the University of Bristol, and the University of Leicester. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

