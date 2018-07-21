Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake Boosted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,941,000 after purchasing an additional 315,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,337 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,732,000 after acquiring an additional 213,845 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,238,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $60,856.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Archer Daniels Midland opened at $47.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

