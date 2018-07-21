Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Kucoin and DDEX. Arcblock has a total market cap of $41.62 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004056 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00460831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00164654 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025494 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000983 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,318,209 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Lbank, CoinBene, DragonEX, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

