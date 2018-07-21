ArbitrageCT Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $357,305.00 and $15,735.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003955 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00465268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00166918 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025554 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015470 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT was first traded on November 8th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 151,562,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,488,181 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

