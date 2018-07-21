Aramark (ARMK) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 24.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aramark opened at $39.61 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

