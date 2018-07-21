Aradigm Co. (ARDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aradigm Co. (NASDAQ:ARDM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Aradigm an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aradigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aradigm stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aradigm Co. (NASDAQ:ARDM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Aradigm as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aradigm traded down $0.01, hitting $1.46, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,459. Aradigm has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aradigm will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. Its lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq and Lipoquin that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium.

