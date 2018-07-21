Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Plans to Raise $60 Million in July 25th IPO

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) plans to raise $60 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, July 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Aquestive Therapeutics generated $73.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $3.4 million. The company has a market cap of $360 million.

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Wedbush PacGrow and JMP Securities were co-managers.

Aquestive Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. We have a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the Central Nervous System, or CNS. We believe that the characteristics of these patient populations and shortcomings of available treatment options create opportunities for the development and commercialization of meaningfully differentiated medicines. “.

Aquestive Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and has 195 employees. The company is located at 30 Technology Drive, Warren, N.J. 07059, US and can be reached via phone at (908) 941-1900 or on the web at http://www.aquestive.com.

