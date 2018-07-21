Aqua America Inc (WTR) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the second quarter worth $24,199,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Aqua America by 102.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 819,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 414,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aqua America by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,087,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,925,000 after acquiring an additional 377,415 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aqua America by 62.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 297,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Aqua America opened at $36.43 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.45. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is 59.85%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

