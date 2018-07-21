Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stake Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 92,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 88,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 76,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple opened at $191.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $966.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.30 and a 1 year high of $194.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

