Apache Co. (APA) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Apache were worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 71,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,004,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Argus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

