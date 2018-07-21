Anixter International (AXE) Upgraded by Longbow Research to “Buy”

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of AXE stock traded up $8.70 on Friday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,123. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Anixter International has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Anixter International will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Justin C. Choi bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $89,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $461,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,936,000 after acquiring an additional 170,825 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,147,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 862,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after acquiring an additional 236,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 67,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

