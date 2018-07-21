Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Position Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,637,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $91.70 and a one year high of $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.06). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

