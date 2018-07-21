Anglo American (AAL) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.44) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,360 ($18.00) to GBX 1,650 ($21.84) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,807.06 ($23.92).

Anglo American traded down GBX 22.20 ($0.29), reaching GBX 1,599.80 ($21.18), during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,590,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 950.10 ($12.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,870 ($24.75).

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,659 ($21.96) per share, with a total value of £9,589.02 ($12,692.28). Over the last three months, insiders bought 603 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,756.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

