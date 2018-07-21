Analyzing The Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY) & CNOOC (CEO)

CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CNOOC and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNOOC 0 1 5 1 3.00 The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNOOC currently has a consensus price target of $72.32, indicating a potential downside of 54.31%. Given CNOOC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CNOOC is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares CNOOC and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC N/A N/A N/A The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CNOOC pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CNOOC pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNOOC and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC $27.58 billion 2.56 $3.79 billion $9.30 17.02 The Hong Kong and China Gas $4.17 billion 7.83 $1.07 billion N/A N/A

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of CNOOC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CNOOC has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNOOC beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments. The Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and other petroleum products. The Trading segment is engaged in the trading of crude oil, natural gas and other petroleum products. The Corporate segment is engaged in corporate-related businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses in China, Canada, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Indonesia and Brazil, among others.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of clean fuels, including liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; and engages in the conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste, as well as operation of natural gas refilling stations, aviation fuel storage facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.2 million customers. It also provides connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, trenchless technologies, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects, as well as develops and markets proprietary smart gas meter solutions. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses; and serves 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

