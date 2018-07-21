Analyzing Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) & NuStar GP (NSH)

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) and NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. NuStar GP pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Magellan Midstream Partners pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NuStar GP pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. NuStar GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Magellan Midstream Partners and NuStar GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners 33.71% 41.57% 12.32% NuStar GP 174.77% 21.96% 18.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of NuStar GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of NuStar GP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Magellan Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuStar GP has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magellan Midstream Partners and NuStar GP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners 3 6 5 0 2.14 NuStar GP 0 6 1 0 2.14

Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $74.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. NuStar GP has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.09%. Given NuStar GP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NuStar GP is more favorable than Magellan Midstream Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magellan Midstream Partners and NuStar GP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners $2.51 billion 6.33 $869.53 million $3.81 18.25 NuStar GP $51.56 million 11.41 $86.77 million $2.01 6.82

Magellan Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than NuStar GP. NuStar GP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2017, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 28 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.