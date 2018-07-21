Analyzing Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) & Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series C and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Formula One Series C 18.55% N/A N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group 20.44% 22.02% 4.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and Sinclair Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Formula One Series C 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sinclair Broadcast Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus price target of $43.89, indicating a potential upside of 63.16%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Liberty Media Formula One Series C does not pay a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series C and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Formula One Series C $1.78 billion 4.95 $255.00 million $1.21 31.56 Sinclair Broadcast Group $2.73 billion 1.01 $576.01 million $2.80 9.61

Sinclair Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Formula One Series C. Sinclair Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Formula One Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group beats Liberty Media Formula One Series C on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, and/or provided services to 191 stations in 89 markets, which broadcast 601 channels. The company also owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms; and Tennis Channel, a cable network that includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sport, and tennis lifestyle shows. In addition, it offers digital agency services; and broadcast related technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. In addition, it provides sign design and fabrication services; and invests in various real estate ventures, including developmental land, and operating commercial and multi-family residential real estate properties and apartments, as well as private equity and structured debt/mezzanine financing investment funds. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

