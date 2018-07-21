Analyzing Icon (ICLR) and Incyte (INCY)

Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Icon and Incyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icon 0 2 7 0 2.78 Incyte 0 8 14 0 2.64

Icon presently has a consensus price target of $132.22, indicating a potential downside of 5.65%. Incyte has a consensus price target of $108.06, indicating a potential upside of 56.16%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than Icon.

Risk & Volatility

Icon has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Icon and Incyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icon $1.76 billion 4.31 $281.48 million $5.39 26.00 Incyte $1.54 billion 9.55 -$313.14 million $0.64 108.13

Icon has higher revenue and earnings than Incyte. Icon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Icon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Icon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Icon and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icon 14.80% 26.56% 14.53% Incyte -10.90% -0.74% -0.52%

Summary

Icon beats Incyte on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company's clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. Its clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for the U.S. government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug that is in pivotal Phase II clinical trial for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia, as well as Phase III clinical trials for steroid-refractory acute and chronic GVHDs. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as Phase III clinical trial for naïve acute GVHD; epacadostat that is in Phase III clinical trails for the treatment of melanoma, renal, bladder, head and neck, non-small cell lung cancers; MGA012 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; INCB50465, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma; and INCB54828 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome. The company markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer; and MacroGenics, Inc. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

