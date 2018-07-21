Analyzing Cantel Medical (CMD) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP)

Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Cantel Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CELLECT BIOTECH/S does not pay a dividend. Cantel Medical pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 4.68, meaning that its stock price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cantel Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cantel Medical and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $770.16 million 5.10 $71.37 million $2.08 45.30 CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$8.14 million ($1.46) -4.98

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than CELLECT BIOTECH/S. CELLECT BIOTECH/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantel Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 10.74% 17.07% 11.16% CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -93.41% -59.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cantel Medical and CELLECT BIOTECH/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cantel Medical presently has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.70%. Given CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CELLECT BIOTECH/S is more favorable than Cantel Medical.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats CELLECT BIOTECH/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

