Analyzing Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO) & Illumina (ILMN)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: BIO) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Illumina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock $2.16 billion 4.21 $122.24 million $4.10 74.50 Illumina $2.75 billion 16.62 $726.00 million $4.00 77.79

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illumina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock 34.32% 3.84% 2.67% Illumina 19.31% 24.93% 13.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Illumina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock 0 1 4 0 2.80 Illumina 1 4 13 1 2.74

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $298.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.19%. Illumina has a consensus price target of $265.19, suggesting a potential downside of 14.77%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock is more favorable than Illumina.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Illumina has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Illumina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Illumina beats Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. The company also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. It operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and South Africa. The company has a strategic partnership with Loxo Oncology, Inc. to develop and commercialize a multi-gene panel for broad tumor profiling; and strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.