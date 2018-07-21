Analysts Set Takkt Ag (TTK) Target Price at $20.47

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.90 ($23.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

Get Takkt alerts:

Shares of Takkt traded down €0.26 ($0.31), reaching €15.90 ($18.71), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Takkt has a 12-month low of €17.30 ($20.35) and a 12-month high of €23.10 ($27.18).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.