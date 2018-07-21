Analysts Set Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Price Target at $53.80

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.
SUPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.
In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,464.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock worth $10,166,000 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 369,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,053. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $61.25.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.
Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.