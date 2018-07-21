Analysts Set Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Price Target at $53.80

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,464.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock worth $10,166,000 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 369,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,053. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

