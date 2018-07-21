Analysts Set SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) PT at $30.00

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.
Shares of SK Telecom stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.44. 251,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 56,866 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 163,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its stake in SK Telecom by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 787,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 155,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in SK Telecom by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.
About SK Telecom
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
