Analysts Set SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) PT at $30.00

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.44. 251,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.44.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 56,866 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 163,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its stake in SK Telecom by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 787,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 155,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in SK Telecom by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

