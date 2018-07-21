Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB) PT at $250.56

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250.56 ($3.32).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.30) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.31) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 220 ($2.91) to GBX 225 ($2.98) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Mitchells & Butlers traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02), reaching GBX 259.40 ($3.43), on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 153,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 219.90 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 284.80 ($3.77).

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

