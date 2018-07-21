Analysts Set Expectations for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q2 2018 Earnings (SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$21.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

