Analysts Set $30.50 Target Price for RBB Bancorp (RBB)

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RBB Bancorp an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,950. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $531.13 million and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter. analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Tsu Te Huang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,112,705 in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 104.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.