Analysts Expect TowneBank (TOWN) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $126.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million.

TOWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TowneBank by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TowneBank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TowneBank by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 83,558 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank traded up $0.10, hitting $33.05, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 171,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.03. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

