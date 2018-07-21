Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 80.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.86. 25,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $851.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.21. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

