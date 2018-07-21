Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.98 Million

Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $65.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.62 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $43.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $248.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.08 million to $250.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $312.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $308.02 million to $314.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.86 million.

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $39.20 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

