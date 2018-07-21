Analysts Anticipate Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shoe Carnival’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Shoe Carnival reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shoe Carnival.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.82 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCVL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $69,250.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $543,111.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 31,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

SCVL traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 266,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,975. The firm has a market cap of $524.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $36.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

