Analysts Anticipate Orthofix International NV (OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $115.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $115.90 million. Orthofix International posted sales of $108.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix International will report full-year sales of $462.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $463.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $489.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $491.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orthofix International.

Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. Orthofix International had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orthofix International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Orthofix International traded up $0.83, reaching $60.02, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 82,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,993. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.24. Orthofix International has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $61.86.

In other Orthofix International news, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Matricaria purchased 10,000 shares of Orthofix International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.97 per share, with a total value of $519,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,827.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,620 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orthofix International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 327,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 170,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 8,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix International

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

