Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $59.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.31 million. LivePerson reported sales of $54.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $240.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.48 million to $241.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $263.91 million to $278.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $58.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other LivePerson news, insider Eran Vanounou sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $154,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $56,763.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,587,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 941,330 shares of company stock valued at $18,381,200. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $6,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,989,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,377,000 after buying an additional 310,088 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 156,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 393,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,291. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.96.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

