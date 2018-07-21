Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.75. Ichor posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $258.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. ValuEngine cut Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ichor in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $103,568.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 324,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Selz Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 671,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 502,516 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 5.20. Ichor has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

