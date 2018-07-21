Amyris Inc (AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to announce sales of $37.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.05 million and the lowest is $37.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $25.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $188.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.58 million to $190.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $277.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $254.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRS. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Amyris stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 1,048,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $333.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.03.

In other news, major shareholder (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 95,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $622,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Melo sold 22,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $147,766.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,281.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 30,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

