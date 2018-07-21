Amino Technologies (AMO) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amino Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 265 ($3.51) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.98) price target on shares of Amino Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Get Amino Technologies alerts:

Shares of Amino Technologies opened at GBX 197 ($2.61) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Amino Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 175.50 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 222 ($2.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.85%.

In other news, insider Donald McGarva purchased 1,683 shares of Amino Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £3,551.13 ($4,700.37).

Amino Technologies Company Profile

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.