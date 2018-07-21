Americas Silver (USAS) Given a $5.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th.

Americas Silver traded up $0.02, hitting $2.66, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 42,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,286. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americas Silver stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 129.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Americas Silver worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra Señora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

