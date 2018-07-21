American Express (AXP) PT Raised to $106.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $97.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.24.

American Express opened at $100.15 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. American Express has a 1-year low of $83.33 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,994,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,612.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $4,686,461. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 421,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

