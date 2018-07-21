American Campus Communities (ACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:ACC opened at $42.05 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $346,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

