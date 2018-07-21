America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given America First Multifamily Investors an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATAX. BidaskClub lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.35. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Yanney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares during the period. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

