AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Coverage Initiated at Imperial Capital

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMCX. ValuEngine lowered AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from $46.89 to $67.44 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 355.26% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $780,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $154,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,351.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management acquired a new position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

