AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AMC. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AMC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 1,306,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.89%.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $85,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $33,172,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 146.1% in the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,153,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 105.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 572,903 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $7,774,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 315,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.