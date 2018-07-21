AMC Entertainment (AMC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.54.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.89%.

In other news, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $85,555.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.