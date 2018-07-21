Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $412,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,770.20.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,813.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.70 billion, a PE ratio of 285.51, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $931.75 and a 1-year high of $1,858.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total value of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

