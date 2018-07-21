Amalgamated Bank Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 18,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $685,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,230,432. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $97.81 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

