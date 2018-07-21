Amalgamated Bank Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,791,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,294,000 after buying an additional 3,306,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,613,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,223,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,930,000 after buying an additional 236,108 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,222,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,460,000 after buying an additional 214,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,809,000 after buying an additional 1,905,873 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $556,924.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,498.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,497 shares of company stock worth $3,143,724. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

