Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Altra Industrial Motion traded up $0.30, reaching $45.30, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 110,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,215. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $240.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $579,460.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $172,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,223 shares of company stock valued at $784,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,050,000 after purchasing an additional 450,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 128.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after buying an additional 238,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after buying an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

