ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR (APELY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Get ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

About ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics segments. It offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, power inductors, aspherical glass lenses, toroidal coils, touch input devices, actuators, and printers; and car navigation and audio systems, and information and communication devices.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR (APELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Elec Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.